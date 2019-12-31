Local judges received important recognition in 2019.
In November, the Rutland County courthouse was renamed after Judge Francis McCaffrey, who died at the age of 82 when he died on Oct. 27, 2018.
McCaffrey had been a judge from 1980 untlil his retirement in 2004 but after he stepped down from the bench, he continued serving as a judge in the same courthouse on a voluntary basis, presiding over the Rutland Drug Treatment Court.
The Rutland County state legislative delegation made the arrangments to change the name of the courthouse on Merchants Row. A bill was introduced by Rutland County Sen. Brian Collamore and it received unanimous support from the Rutland County legislators.
When Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill into law, he also declared Nov. 1 to be Francis B. McCaffrey Courthouse Dedication Day.
At the Nov. 1 ceremony, McCaffrey's widow, Rita Whalen McCaffrey, said her husband, who she called Mac, would have been impressed.
“I can just imagine Mac, saying to me, 'Rita, this is big,'” she said.
A photo of McCaffrey is hanging on the first floor of the courthouse.
In December, Gov. Phil Scott swore in Judge William “Bill” Cohen as a justice sitting on the Vermont Supreme Court.
Cohen was a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County and then worked in two separate private practive law offices in Rutland.
He was appointed a judge in 1999 and remained on the local bench, most recently presiding in Bennington and Rutland courts, until he joined the five-member Vermont Supreme Court.
The September retirement of Justice Marilyn Skoglund created an opening on the court.
— Patrick McArdle
