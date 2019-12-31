Ground was broken in April on the campus of Rutland Regional Medical Center for a new building, the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building.
Construction is expected to cost $24 million.
When complete, the two-story building will add 3,700-square-foot of space to the Rutland hospital which will be used by the ears, nose and throat, or ENT, practice and audiology clinic; the medical staff for physical medicine and rehabilatation; and the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic.
The Huebner building is the first new major construction project since the expansion of the emergency department and work on the boiler plant which started in 2005.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional, called the building “an important investment in specialty care.”
“This is a challenging and uncertain time in health care. Some may ask, 'Why is Rutland Regional building a new facility at a time when many Vermont hospitals are struggling financially?' The answer is simple. Vermonters need these services,” he said in April.
Also speaking at the groundbreaking was Gov. Phil Scott who took a truly hands-on approach, climbing into a backhoe and demonstrating how it works for Dr. Melbourne Boynton, chief medical director of the hospital. Scott's family once owned a construction business.
But most of the praise that day from the event's speakers went to Huebner who was given credit for planning the new building and getting it started before he stepped down in March.
At the groundbreaking, Huebner spoke about what he thought was still most important for a health care provider.
“Buildings are swell. They're really important. We need to build this one because what we had was just so inadequate for what we were doing. But in the end, it's the staff that makes the difference,” he said.
By email on Friday, Jim Greenough, vice president of corporate support services, shared the status of the project.
“Building is framed, electrical and IT systems are installed. Windows are in. Studs are up and they are starting the drywall. Right now everything is on schedule for completion at the end of June 2020,” he said.
— Patrick McArdle
