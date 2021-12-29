Rutland Town generated its fair share of headlines in 2021, from big housing projects proposed, then called off, to the censure of a Select Board member following the rethinking of the town’s stance on inclusion.
In May, the Select Board voted 4-1 to not consider adopting a “statement of inclusion” that residents had asked it to pass. The statement essentially says the town rejects bigotry in all its forms. Many towns in Vermont have adopted, or debated adopting, such statements. The majority of board members said they didn’t believe the town needed to make such a statement, that the town already rejects such things, and that adopting such a statement is outside the role of the board. Selectman Don Chioffi made the motion to not consider the resolution. Board Chair Mary Ashcroft was the only one in favor of adopting the statement.
And then, in October, Chioffi got into an exchange on Facebook with a city resident over the Rutland High School mascot issue, in which Chioffi mocked the person’s name and belittled his opinion. This, and other Facebook posts Chioffi has made about Black people who’ve been killed by police, prompted Select Board member John Paul Faignant to call for Chioffi to be censured and stripped of his committee assignments. The board voted 4-0 to do this. It also voted unanimously to adopt the statement of inclusion.
Chioffi decried his censureship and removal from the committees, saying the whole thing was illegal. He said he filed complaints with the secretary of state, attorney general, and Professional Responsibility Board of the Vermont Judiciary — the latter because Ashcroft and Faignant are both attorneys.
The town’s dealings with the Holiday Inn once again made the news several times. The hotel was being used by the Department for Children and Families (DCF) to house people experiencing homelessness. During summer, the town and city police both noted a sharp rise in retail theft and trespassing complaints in the area around the Holiday Inn and Quality Inn. Police believed most of the complaints were being generated by a subgroup of people living in the hotels. This prompted the town to reassign its police chief, Ed Dumas, from investigating sex crimes at the Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) to working patrols. The board spent several meetings talking to the hotel owners about ways to mitigate the problem, but ultimately the town wrote a letter to DCF asking it to no longer use the Holiday Inn for the housing program. While DCF responded to the town’s letter, it did not agree to do this.
In August, town police officially cited Udayan Dholakia, of Mendon, general manager at the Holiday Inn, with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment related to an explosion in the hotel’s boiler room in 2019. The town claims he didn’t contact emergency services soon enough. Dholakia, through his attorney, has said he didn’t do this because he knew others had already called.
In December, the owner of the Holiday Inn, Anil Sachdev, said its relationship with the Holiday Inn brand had ended and that it would soon become the Cortina Inn. This was around the same time a town and state safety inspection occurred, which according to officials went well with the hotel now having relatively few safety issues. Sachdev told the Herald that significant investments have been made in the property and he hopes to keep working with officials so things will go well.
The board also appeared to make some headway on its relationship with the owners of Diamond Run Mall, Zamias Services Inc. The former mall has been closed since late 2019. The town’s issue had been the number of police calls to the property from trespassing and vandalism complaints. After numerous discussions, it seems the mall property is more secure and less reliant on town police, though the owners haven’t said much about their progress in redeveloping it.
Early in the year, it looked as if Rutland Town might see a big housing development take shape, with the Massachusetts-based developer, the John Flatley Co., proposing to build a five-building, 260-unit apartment complex off Middle Road, behind the John Deere dealership. The developers claimed the complex would be aimed at young professionals and “empty nesters” with on site amenities and services. But in July, the developers said they were no longer moving ahead with the project. The town was told the project wasn’t feasible because of its proximity to wetlands.
In July, C&C Fireworks said it was closing its shop in town. It did so as the board voted to revoke its permit, claiming it violated conditions on to whom it could sell fireworks, an accusation C&C Fireworks denied. The father-and-son owned company had been at odds with the town about the permit in the past, starting in late 2020 when the board concluded that, because of a Vermont Supreme Court ruling, it didn’t have the authority to let C&C sell fireworks, a decision the board later went back on.
Chuck and Chip Greeno, C&C’s owners, have another location in Pittsford, where they’ve had no recent problems, and have since been courting other towns, notably Fair Haven, for a second store.
After 21 years as town road commissioner, Byron Hathaway retired. He was credited with improving the highway department’s record-keeping, updating its facilities and securing grant funding for large capital projects.
