Cases involving several local deaths are working their way through the Rutland County criminal court system and are likely to be resolved in 2020.
In March, Shawn Michael LaPlant, 28, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of second-degree murder for allegedly killing 44-year-old Alicia Harrington.
Police said LaPlant strangled a Rutland woman to death March 5 in his Rutland home.
While investigating Harrington's death, police spoke to someone who knew LaPlant.
The person “advised (LaPlant) told her that he was going to sell weed to Alicia that day and they got into an argument. (LaPlant) told Alicia, ‘If I can’t have you, nobody can,’ and then he ‘strangled’ her,” the police affidavit filed in the case said.
The charge against LaPlant, who is being held without bail, carries a minimum mandatory penalty of 20 years and a maximum term of life in prison.
Also in March, Stacey L. Vaillancourt, 53, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on felony charges of manslaughter and cruelty to a child resulting in death.
Vaillancourt was accused by police of causing the Jan. 24 death of Harper Rose Briar, a 6-month-old Pittsford girl.
Police said they believed Vaillancourt caused the baby’s death by giving her Benadryl, an over-the-counter antihistamine used for treating allergies.
She was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond and was ordered not to have contact with children younger than 5 except for her own grandchild.
In October, Michael D. Reed, 27, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving that resulted in a death and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.
Reed is accused of causing the crash on Route 7 on Oct. 24 which caused the death of Jacqueline Burch, 26, of Pittsford.
A police affidavit filed in the case said two emergency medical technicians told police they saw Reed apparently “huffing” from an aerosol can after the crash. They said he appeared to be huffing from the can as they were trying to talk to him just after the crash.
Reed is being held in the St. Johnsbury prison. A bail of $50,000 was imposed for the negligent driving charge but Reed is being held because of an accusation he violated the terms of his probation for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
In May, Anthony J. Reynolds, 48, of Pittsford, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on five felony charges, one count each of manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, and one misdemeanor count of driving after his license had been suspended for a conviction of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said Reynolds and Melanie Rooney, 31, with whom me had a relationship, had been out May 18, They said the two had been drinking and arguing.
While police said Reynolds drove over Rooney with his truck and killed her, Reynolds said he didn't see Rooney and only learned she had been killed when he returned to her home because he had left his cell phone behind.
Reynolds has been released to home confinement, as the case is pending.
— Patrick McArdle
