The state agreed to pay $50,000 to a black man from Rutland who had been the subject of an “unreasonable stop and seizure” by a Vermont State Police trooper in Wallingford in 2014.
Gregory Zullo, 27, was stopped by Trooper Lewis Hatch in Wallingford in March 2014.
Hatch said he stopped Zullo because snow was partially obscuring the registration sticker of the car Zullo was driving. That was not a traffic violation in 2014.
After Hatch ordered Zullo out of the car, Zullo gave Hatch permission to search him but not the car.
Hatch seized the car so it could be searched and told Zullo he had become suspicious after noticing a slight smell of marijuana.
Hatch offered to take Zullo to a service station or to call someone to give Zullo a ride but Zullo declined and walked home to Rutland.
Zullo filed a lawsuit against the state in Rutland civil court against the state in September 2014, arguing that his rights had been violated because of the stop, the order to leave the car, the seizure of the car and the search of the car.
The civil court, however, ruled in favor of the state but when the case was appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, the justices ruled in January in favor of Zullo and sent the case back to Rutland's civil court.
The case was resolved in June when a settlement was reached.
Zullo said he hoped the settlement would have a lasting impact.
“Hopefully, this will make certain officers a little more careful when they are doing their duties as a police officer throughout Vermont. That was one of the biggest things for me was making sure that other people wouldn't have to go through the same thing,” Zullo said.
Lia Ernst, the ACLU of Vermont staff attorney who argued the case at the Vermont Supreme Court in May 2018, said it was important because it established precedent that the state can be held responsible and sued for damages based on the actions of a state employee.
“That's exactly why Mr. Zullo brought this case. He brought it not just to vindicate his own rights and stand up for his own rights but to stand up for all Vermonters and, in particular, for Vermonters of color who are disproportionately stopped searched and seized by Vermont police as years of data show time and again,” Ernst said.
In June, Vermont State Police Spokesman Adam Silverman, said the Vermont State Police have worked to improve their policies and procedures to improve relationships with marginalized individuals and groups.
— Patrick McArdle
