Judith Pullinen, a former superintendent at Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union, came out of retirement to fill the shoes left by Debra Taylor, who was superintendent at the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union until she left for a job at the Washington Central Supervisory Union.
Taylor had a year remaining on her contract when she left. The Washington County board voted May 29 to offer her the job of superintendent there.
The Vermont School Board Association was tapped to assist the district with a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.
Taylor said the move was a good fit for her, because she’d be closer to family members. She started with the district in 2011 when it was the Rutland Central Supervisory Union. In 2018, it merged with the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union, forming the current Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
Pullinen said in a recent interview the superintendent search appears to be going well. She intended to present a budget for the school board to be approved in January. Pullinen said she expects to go back into retirement come spring.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
