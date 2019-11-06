MONTPELIER — Youth deer hunting weekend begins Saturday. Young hunters are encouraged to report their deer at one of the state’s 23 biological reporting stations, where extra data on the harvested animals is collected.
“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Fish & Wildlife Department Deer Project Leader, Nick Fortin, in a release. “Examining deer during the youth deer hunting weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because youth hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”
Youth hunters who check their deer in at one of these stations will get a 2019 Vermont Hunter Cooperator Patch.
The youth weekend is open to residents and nonresidents who are 15 and younger, who’ve completed a hunter education course, and purchased a hunting license with free youth deer tag. Youth hunters need to be with an unarmed adult who holds a Vermont hunting license. One adult can be with two youth, and they have to be able to see and communicate with the youth without artificial aids. Landowner permission is also required. Youth can take a deer of either sex, antler restrictions don’t apply.
The local biological check stations are:
- Grant’s Village Store, 8 East St., Middletown Springs
- Singleton’s Store, 356 Main St., Proctorsville
- R&L Archery, 70 Smith St., Barre
- Keith’s Country Store Inc., 4085, Route 7, Pittsford
- Buxton’s Country Store, 499 Main St., Orwell
