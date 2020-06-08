Young people did much of the talking Sunday in Main Street Park during a peaceful gathering to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
“We started planning this exactly a week ago Sunday,” said Aris Sherwood, a student at Castleton University, who with her friends, most Rutland High School graduates, organized the protest. “The NAACP has been a really big help. We are officially supported by them, so we were really appreciative of the help Tabitha Moore has given us. We’ve never done anything like this before. We had the idea when we started that 20 people were going to show up, we did not expect this kind of response.”
Approximately 600 people attended the protest, chanting “no justice, no peace,” “I can’t breathe,” and other phrases associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. In between scheduled and unscheduled speakers, protestors stood side-by-side along Route 7 and West Street with signs, prompting a near-steady stream of horn honks from vehicles. The protest went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was followed by several hundred people marching to Rutland High School for a brief demonstration under the Black Lives Matter flag that flies there.
Protests and demonstrations have been going on across the country, fueled by outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died March 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis police.
“I’ve been following behind our young white organizers as they put this thing together today,” said NAACP Rutland Executive Director Tabitha Moore. “They didn’t know what they were doing, but look at what happened when they decided that they’d had enough. Aris and Taylor (Torres) and all of the other organizers that I have been talking and texting with for a little while now, and I have to say it is well past time that we listen to and follow not just black people and brown people, but the young people.”
The young people of color who spoke all said they’d experienced racism in the Rutland area.
“I lived in Castleton until around sixth grade. Going to school at Castleton and being one of the only people of color was frustrating,” said Makieya Hendrickson, a junior at Rutland High School who took up a bullhorn to speak to those gathered. “There was this one time when my so-called friend back then told me that my skin looked like dog poop. This relates to the videos I’ve seen of black children bawling their eyes out because they think they aren’t good enough. They think their skin is too dark, that their hair is too nappy and ugly because it doesn’t fit society’s standards. Not only is there discrimination against our skin there is hair discrimination, where people thought our hair was unprofessional.”
Hendrickson said she’s had employees follow her around in stores because they think she’s going to steal something.
“Flash forward to my years at Rutland Middle school, there was this kid who was my best friend at Castleton,’’ she said. “We played a lot together, went on trips together, and he decided to post an Instagram picture with the caption ‘I pick strawberries like n-words pick cotton.’ Ever since that post those words have never left my head.”
She said many of her former middle school classmates held racist views and still do. She said racial incidents she’s seen in school have gone unaddressed by administrators.
“One time this kid said he was going to kill all the black kids in the school,” she said. “Nothing was done about it and it made the very few people of color nervous to the point where some didn’t show up and even one person switched schools.”
Dominique Thorne, a student at Castleton University, said Rutland and Vermont are good places, but there is racism.
“The racism I’ve seen here is terrible,” he said, speaking to the crowd. “It hurts me so much. I was driving down the street the other day and with everything happening I got so many dirty looks it was terrible. That being said, we can make a difference and we can make a change. Racism, it can stop. It stops not only with me, but with you. Teaching the younger generation is how we do it.”
Jango Downs, 17, who attends Rutland High School, told the Herald he’s lost several friends over the issues surrounding Floyd’s death.
“I noticed as soon as a lot of racial stuff started happening, like with George Floyd dying, a lot of my friends, they were not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and I noticed I started losing a couple of friends, so I said if they’re not going to fight for me then I have to fight for myself,” he said.
Downs said he’s attended schools in Schenectady and Whitehall, New York. Some schools are more diverse than others, he said, and part of what fuels racism is how people are portrayed in the media.
“I think the lack of colored people inside of certain schools, people perceive other people throughout the media and they build their own perception of people based on the media, they don’t actually have their own experience with people,” he said. “Coming here I’ve been called the n-word before. I talked to the principal about it, I don’t think anything happened to the kid, really, I think he got suspended for a day or detention. It was a slap on the wrist compared to what he said.”
Downs said he thinks there should not be a Black History Month, that black people and their history should be talked about in school year-round.
“I feel we should get rid of Black History Month and talk about inventions and powerful black people throughout the year instead of dedicating it to one single month,” Downs said. “It would be way more powerful, people would understand black people more, they wouldn’t just see them as previous slaves and thugs as the media and history perceives them as.”
The Rutland area has become more diverse in recent years, according to Terrohn Richardson, who was among the unscheduled speakers.
“I’m 26 years old. When I was in school I think, including me, there were three brown skinned kids here in Rutland at Rutland High School,” he said. “I have younger brothers that are now that age, and there is about tenfold from when I was in school, and that wasn’t very long ago, so things are changing. I don’t think that the brown youth is going to feel as secluded as I felt when I was younger.”
He said it’s wrong that people of color are made to feel like outsiders in the places they live.
“I have had a number of encounters with the law in this city. Most of which were less than favorable. Not not all of them. I have a scar on my forehead that I will have for the rest of my life from a Rutland City police officer,” he said. “All these faces out here, it’s great. The solidarity is great, but I’m sorry to say that this alone is not going to get the job done. It’s going to take these police officers, the good police officers, the ones who do their jobs objectively, not subjectively, not oppressively. These are public servants, we are the public. The most important troop in this fight is the cop of integrity."
