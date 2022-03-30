PROCTOR — The town is helping an industrial hemp company renovate the former Vermont Marble Co. building at 52 Main St.
On Monday, the Select Board voted unanimously to apply for a $60,000 planning grant from the Vermont Community Development Program on behalf of Zion Growers, a hemp company based in St. Johnsbury.
Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said it won’t cost the town anything.
The grant requires a 10% match, said Town Manager Michael Ramsey, but Zion Growers has agreed to cover this, and since it can be paid with in-kind services instead of cash, it likely won’t be an issue.
The 52 Main St. property is owned by the Preservation Trust of Vermont which has said before that it has no interest in owning the property forever and wants to sell it to a company that will preserve it and make use of it.
The building also houses the Vermont Marble Museum and Gift Shop, which hasn’t been open during the pandemic.
Zion Growers has said it wants to use the building for an industrial hemp operation, but wants to keep the museum there and house other tenants.
Travis Samuels, one of Zion Growers’ owners, said Monday that his company has been working well with Ramsey and the Town of Proctor, much as they do in St. Johnsbury. This will be an expensive project, he said, and town support is needed. This grant, should it be awarded, will cover much of the planning work that needs to occur.
“This includes environmental studies, this includes architectural drawings, basically everything that goes into it before we actually dig into anything or move any ground,” he said.
Some of the environmental work has been done, he said, but more is needed.
“So that kind of lays out the basis for what we’re doing and why we’re looking for assistance on it because, as I said, it is a larger project, and it’s something that we need assistance with financially to make sure that we can progress in the way that we hope to, moving forward,” said Samuels.
Ramsey said the state and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission have been quite supportive of the project and the commission has preliminarily agreed to handle the administration of the grant should it be awarded.
According to a letter sent from Zion Growers to Proctor in December, the company wants to acquire former industrial properties “that are typically unique and of significant importance or sentimentality to the locale however in need of repair and/or reuse that better serves the community in which that property is situated, compared to its current use or lack thereof.”
The 52 Main St. property is such a building, they say. Zion hopes it will be one of two industrial hemp processing facilities, the other being in St. Johnsbury.
“An industrial hemp processing facility takes baled and dried industrial hemp stalks, puts them through specialized processing machinery that outputs hemp hurd, a wood-like material similar to wood chips, and hemp fiber, a natural fiber used in burlap and other textiles,” reads the Zion letter. “The process is not water intensive and relies exclusively on electricity to run the facility as opposed to gas or other combustion methods to run the machinery.”
Their letter notes that what they plan to work with is different from hemp being used to make CBD products. It’s grown and processed differently. They note that farmers who hay would not have to use different equipment for the kind of hemp Zion works with.
“The facility will be used exclusively for the processing of industrial hemp and will not be used to grow or process CBD hemp or cannabis,” reads the Zion letter. “The facility will be designed such that its use will be permitted year-round. The facility as it sits requires minimal upfit inside to accommodate the machinery and provides the space necessary for forklifts to maneuver. Otherwise, no major renovation, particularly to the exterior of the building is required for its proposed use.”
Part of the property is owned by the Hemms family. Zion would be happy to purchase their interest in it, according to the letter.
The letter addresses some other local concerns that have been raised, namely around traffic and odor. Zion Growers writes that a traffic study will have to be done, but right now it doesn’t believe that will be an issue.
“There will be no wafting or offensive smells or odors emanating from the facility,” Zion Growers states. “The odor causing substances that exist within this plant and its cousin crops are degraded during the drying process on the farmers’ property, prior to baling.”
Furthermore, should there be an odor, the facility will have a ventilation system designed to eliminate it, according to the letter.
