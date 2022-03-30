Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.