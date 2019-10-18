CLARENDON — The current fee schedule for zoning permits is sparse and unclear, according to the town zoning administrator, who suggests the town update it.
“The fee schedule we have in Clarendon is a very short, five-line item, which doesn’t add any information on how someone should come in and pay a fee,” said Zoning Administrator Jeff Biasuzzi at a Monday Select Board meeting.
He said a state law took effect in July increasing town clerk fees. “I found that a segue to come in and say at least make the fee schedule a little more informative, which is what I’ve attempted to do here,” he said. “The draft of the fee schedule is exactly the same as the current fee schedule with the exception of the town clerk fees, but you’ll see, instead of five lines, there’s more information for someone coming in to understand the fee schedule and apply the correct fee when they come in for an application.”
He said a clearer, more informative schedule would save him a great deal of time and would spare Town Clerk Gloria Menard some frustration. Biasuzzi said the schedule he’s proposing uses a flat fee structure and eliminates some smaller fees for residential applications.
He suggested the board think about the proposed schedule format and discuss it at a meeting later. Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said the board will likely do so and the decision was made to table the matter.
“What I’d like to do is get an educational process out now and move forward from there,” said Biasuzzi. “If you look at the fee schedule, it’s not complete, in my humble opinion, but it’s definitely outdated. What I’ve tried to do is provide more information and provide an outline that makes it simpler for people applying to understand the rules.”
He said the schedule won’t solve every zoning question, but should help make clear things like the difference between temporary and permanent structures and when someone needs a permit to build or tear down a structure.
