Memphis, Tennessee, has more than 300 beautiful miles of off- and on-road paths just waiting for you to explore.
Shelby Farms Greenline is an urban trail that is just over 10.5 miles. The trail is paved and presents bike riders and walkers with a beautiful trip through Shelby Farms Park to Cordova, just east of Memphis. This rails-to-trails path begins at Tillman Street and Walnut Grove Road in Midtown and has a variety of access points along the way to the Cordova Depot. Bring your own bike or visit Greenline Bike Rentals to rent one. If you are in need of repairs along the way there is a free bike repair station at the 0.0-mile marker, at the corner of Farm and Mullins Station roads.
The Wolf River Greenway connects communities along the Wolf River. It includes a paved path for non-motorized transportation. It is being built in sections and will be 36 miles long, connecting 22 neighborhoods when complete, as soon as later this year.
Follow along the Mississippi River on the Riverwalk and Big River Crossing. It is about a three-mile loop. This trail offers scenery and is convenient to hop on at different downtown locations. For a bit longer trip, get on the pedestrian path alongside the Harahan Bridge crossing the river. It is about one mile to Arkansas.
On the water
Getting on the water is a fun and interesting way to explore this city known for its blues music and ribs. The Mighty Mississippi should not be missed, but there are also two other rivers to explore, the Ghost and Wolf rivers. A great way to explore is by kayak or canoe, which are available for rent. Also, kayaking tours are available.
Want to sit back and leave the paddling to someone else? Take a Memphis Riverboat ride. Here you can relax and grab a drink as the guide tells interesting stories about the city. Visit memphisriverboats.net for the offered cruises.
Shelby Farms Park is one of America’s largest urban parks — it’s five times the size of New York City’s Central Park. If you want to get off your feet, zip through the trees on the zipline adventures at Go Ape. Not a fan of heights? Rent a kayak or paddleboard and get out on Hyde Lake. This is a place your furry family member can run free at the dog park, and the kids can work off some energy at the Woodland Discovery Playground. Find where the herd of bison roam or play some frisbee golf. For the horse lover in the family, gallop to the stables to take a ride.
Fauna and flora
Hanging outside with the animals would be a great social distancing thing to do. Why not visit the Memphis Zoo? It is one of just four zoos in the U.S. where visitors can see giant pandas. There are 3,500 animals to visit in this 70-plus-acre zoo.
At Dixon Gallery & Gardens or the Memphis Botanic Garden, flower people will find plenty of blooms, plants and landscape design. The Dixon Gallery has eight to 10 exhibitions each year and the Botanic Garden has 96 acres of beautiful displays including 31 specialty gardens. The kids will love My Big Backyard, a family garden that is a place to splash, dig, jump, create and discover the fun of the outdoors.
Just outside the city is Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, with more than 20 miles of hiking trails. Chickasaw Bluff Trail is the most popular. It winds through a wooded area, is about eight miles long and has a loop that overlooks Poplar Tree Lake. There is also a four-mile hike, Pioneer Springs Trail; a 3.5-mile hike, Woodland Trail; and other options that are shorter.
Polish your boots, get your best walking shoes shined and be ready to explore the big outdoors of this Home of the Blues city along the mighty Mississippi River. Visit memphistravel.com for places to stay, eat, available tours and to find the best of the blues.
