Dancing with the Rutland Stars is once again on hold.
Organizers announced Tuesday that the annual fundraiser for Kids on the Move was being postponed for a third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards the safety and health of our dance professionals and stars, who make this show the success it is,” said Bernadette C. Robin, director of Marketing and Philanthropy. “The event day performance, is the culmination of many months, days, and hours of practice. There is also the considerable additional investment of time in making everything from props to costumes. The uncertainty of when and how COVID will progress throughout 2022 and the commitment of our dance professionals, stars, and volunteer event committee was a very real concern in our decision to postpone the event.”
Patterned after the television show "Dancing with the Stars," the fundraiser premiered in 2010 and grew rapidly to where it would quickly sell out the 850-seat Paramount Theatre each year.
“For our Philanthropy Team and the event planning committee, 'The show must go on' is part of our DNA, and we are exploring options to reschedule the event in 2023” Robin said. “We are also discussing other safe ways for our community to come together to support pediatric programs at the VNA & Hospice.”
