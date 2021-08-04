BURLINGTON — The operator of the Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes has been ordered by a federal court jury to pay more than $3.2 million to an Addison County man for his claims that he was unlawfully fired.
The verdict on behalf of Thomas Cole, of Vergennes, includes $3 million in punitive damages against Kentucky-based Foxmar Inc., which operates the job corps site under the name Education and Training Resources (ETR).
Records show it is the second largest civil jury verdict in U.S. District Court in Vermont since 2000 — and it is believed to be the largest employment verdict in the state’s history.
Cole, who was hired as a full-time residential counselor in May 2018, was fired in July 2018 after reporting unsafe practices, including the lack of cleaning supplies for students to use in their dorms, according to the lawsuit.
The evidence showed ETR directed its staff not to document complaints about mold in the dorms, and it also failed to address complaints that students were falling ill due to poor food quality, according to the civil case.
Cole also objected to an ETR policy that mandated sick employees find their own replacements before being authorized sick time.
Employment lawyer William Pettersen IV, of Colchester, on behalf of Cole maintained his client was fired in retaliation for trying to ensure a safe environment on the campus.
The jury agreed that Cole was protected under both the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Vermont Earned Sick Time Act.
"The jury's verdict gives notice to ETR and other employers who might be tempted to engage in such unlawful conduct that they must listen when employees report health and safety issues," Pettersen said in an interview.
He added that employers "must never retaliate or create an environment where employees are fearful to report those issues."
Pettersen said safe work environments are important for everybody.
"The health and safety of employees and the people that companies serve rely on employees to observe and make those complaints," Pettersen said.
Paul Buehler, one of the defense lawyers for ETR, declined comment when reached Wednesday.
Beside the $3 million in punitive damages, the jury also awarded $215,943 in compensatory damages. It covered $55,305 in back pay, $85,638 in front pay and $75,000 for emotional distress.
Federal Judge Christina Reiss set a deadline of Sept. 28 to file any post-trial motions. The jury deliberated less than 5 hours at the 5-day trial, which ended on Friday.
Beside Cole, the other six witnesses used by the plaintiff included former Center Director Alicia Grangent and current Human Resources Director Bernadette Brookes.
The main defense witness was Howard S. Harmon, an ETR vice president and COO.
Northlands Job Corps is a federally funded vocational training program currently operated by ETR under a contract with the U.S. Labor Department. The 66-acre campus in Vergennes can handle up to about 200 teens and young adults.
ETR has at least eight contracts with the U.S. Labor Department to manage Job Corps Centers in various states.
