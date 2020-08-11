A. Eileen Coburn rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Anna Eileen Coburn, 91, who died April 18, 2020, was held Saturday at St. John Church. Father Vincent Odoemenam officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was given by her grandson, Sean Seguin. Honorary bearers were members of the St. John Church Altar Society. A reception followed. Burial in Hillside Cemetery was for A. Eileen Coburn, Dean David Seguin II and Dean David Seguin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Church Altar Society Mary’s Garden, 45 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735; or Castleton Legion Auxiliary, 378 Route 4A W, Castleton, VT 05735. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
