A. Eileen Coburn CASTLETON — Anna Eileen Coburn, 91, died April 18, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on Oct. 11, 1928, in Rutland the daughter of Michael and Anna (Fitzgerald) O’Rourke. Eileen was employed at Ballard’s Store, a waitress at Birdseye Dinner, and for many years as a housekeeper at St. John’s Rectory for Fr.Giguard, Fr. Engle and Fr. Whalen. Eileen was very close with her family and was very proud of being an O’Rourke. She often shared many fond memories of growing up on Pond Hill Ranch, especially her adventures with cousins Ida Kelly and Margaret Coburn. She was also very close with her sister in-law Rita O’Rourke, who she loved dearly. Eileen was a volunteer at the Castleton Community Center for many years and volunteered with the Scamp-Camp program for several summers. She also volunteered at bingo the Castleton American Legion, where she was a lifetime member. Besides bingo, she had a love of card games, especially 45, and enjoyed watching game shows. She also enjoyed baking and making homemade candy. She was baptized and an active member of St. John’s Church in Castleton for her entire life, and she was a member of the Altar Society. Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Seguin; a granddaughter, Becky Seguin both of Castleton; grandson, Sean Seguin, his wife Hannah, and great granddaughter Normandie all of Orwell. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dean David Seguin II on Nov. 16, 2016; a son-in-law Dean David Seguin on Nov. 26, 2018; two sisters, Jane Eagan and Mary Shoemaker; a brother, Michael O’Rourke and his wife Rita O’Rourke. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John Church. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Church Altar Society toward Mary’s Garden, 45 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735, or to the Castleton Legion Axillary, 378 Rt 4A W, Castleton, VT 05735.
