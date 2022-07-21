A. Scott Howe SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Scott Howe died on Saturday, July 16 following a 17 year battle with prostate cancer. He was 72. Born in Springfield, Vermont on August 13th 1949, he was the son of Louise Holton Howe and Seth Arthur Howe of South Londonderry, VT. He was a supporter of the South Londonderry Baptist Church. He attended local schools and had a childhood filled with skiing, horseback riding, adventures at Cole Pond, tooling around The Mill yard in his father's old Willys Jeep and of course, deer hunting with his childhood friends. He later went on to ski with his compadre, Vince Clark, on one set of skis with 2 sets of bindings. They toured the state showing off their unusual talent and were the feature of a Warren Miller film in the 70's. He started several riding stables in southern Vermont and went on to have a deep kinship with the Harry O'Rourke family at Pond Hill Ranch, which has endured over 50 years. During the years of Horses for Hire, his longtime friend, Jed Lipsky, suggested they run up to Sugarbush to learn about Polo. This started his great passion of playing polo and led to the creation of The West River Polo Club in Vermont. With his personality and passion, he led the Club for its duration of over 25 years and scheduled numerous benefit matches for Hildene, The Mountain Valley Health Center, Vermont Achievement Center and many others. On his trips to the Dominican Republic and Casa de Campo, he met many players from all over the world that remained in his friendship all his life. In 1980, he was married to Jennifer Cullen, a daughter of Dr. Charles and Virginia Cullen of Stone Ridge, New York and had two children that were the love and center of his world. Seth and Cullen Howe. While they were growing up, Scott moved into land development, logging and the gravel business. He gave both of his children a well rounded experience of being able to drive or operate every piece of equipment at his disposal. Upon purchasing a new log truck, he brought it to the house where the kids were able to practice "logs off, logs on" for hours at a time, sharpening their skills for later use in the family business in real estate development. During that time, Scott bought and sold and constructed the infrastructure for a great many properties in Southern Vermont assisted by his boys. Finally, the winters seemed too long and the family began to winter in Aiken, South Carolina. Here he started Promise Farms Polo Club and enjoyed polo all year long. Along with Jennifer, his wife, Seth and Cullen, they were able to field their own team and played many mixed chukkers with local friends and pros. Finding the weather still too cold at times in South Carolina, led him to purchase the farm of his dreams in Ocala, Florida so Promise Farms Polo Club moved south. It was here that Scott spent and enjoyed his final years with his family, friends, dogs and horses. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Cullen Howe, 2 sons, Seth and Cullen Howe, a loving sister, Kathleen (Peter) Cornell and many friends. He was predeceased by his father, Seth Howe, Step Father, Everett West and his Mother Louise Howe West. A celebration of him and his life will be held at a later date in Florida and Vermont.
