Aaron O. Bragg CASTLETON — Aaron O. Bragg, 43, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 20, 1976, in Rutland, the son of Claudia (Freeman) and Otis R. Bragg Jr. He graduated in 1994 from Rutland High School. Mr. Bragg was employed by DIRECTV, Jeld-Wen in Ludlow and for the last several years, as an assistant manager at Advanced Auto Parts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, metal detecting and panning for gold. He was a member of the NRA and the Gold Prospectors. Survivors include his spouse, Tony Wood, and his mother, both of Castleton; a sister, an aunt and three cousins. He was predeceased by his father March 8, 2019. The celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Salvation Army, 1 Field Ave., Rutland. Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.