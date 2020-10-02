Ada B. Lavigne rites RUTLAND — The private memorial service for Ada B. Lavigne, 94, who died Sept. 23, 2020, was held Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Tossing Funeral Home. Pastor Beverly Anderson of Killington officiated. Words of remembrance were offered by a daughter, Marcie Derby. Guitarist was Victor Atwood. Vocalists were Karina Killough and Victor Atwood. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.