Ada B. Lavigne RUTLAND — Ada B. Lavigne, 94, of Rutland, Vermont, died Sept. 23, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Cecil Shaw and Frances (Stone) Shaw Hurlburt. For 40 years, she worked at General Electric as an inspector. She also worked at Beauchamp and O’Rourke Pharmacy for many years. She was frequently found on Blueberry Hill enjoying her favorite pastime, picking blueberries, often with one of her children or grandchildren. She loved bingo and bus trips to the casino. She enjoyed her time at The Pines, participating in the many activities and was loved by all the staff. Survivors include her daughters, Marcie Derby and husband Rick of Bonita Springs, Florida, Brenda Snow and husband Dave, Linda Lavigne and partner Landy, all of Bennington, Vermont, Kathy Lyons and husband Chris of Rutland, Vermont, and Denise Atwood and husband Vic of Granite Falls, North Carolina; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Willard of Colchester, Vermont, Henry Hurlburt of Crofton, Kentucky, and Ella Cota of Rutland, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Bernard Lavigne; and a sister, Ruth Gleason. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing required. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Home and Hospice Services, 2 South Main St., Suite 4, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.