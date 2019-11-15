Adair Gans Lobdell SHELBURNE — Adair Gans Lobdell passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 8, 2019. She is survived by her five children, Robin Adair Logan, of Quechee; Lucy Cotton Gans, of Allentown, PA; James Adair Gans, of Bloomington, IN; Elizabeth Warne Gans, of Austin, TX; and John Gould Gans, of New York City. Other surviving members of the family include three stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was born on Dec. 17, 1922, in Somerville, NJ, the daughter of Frances LeBeau and Maurice Stephenson Gould. She had one brother, Maurice Stephenson Gould Jr. (deceased). She attended Grey Court School in Stamford, CT, and graduated from St. Agnes School in New York City. Adair was an accomplished artist studying at the Art Students League of New York and worked in advertising at Gimbel’s department store. She married James Howard Gans (deceased) in 1944. After Mr. Gans returned from serving overseas in World War II, the couple lived for many years in Monmouth County, NJ, where they raised their five children until his death. She remarried Francis Lobdell (deceased) in 1979 and the couple relocated to Vermont where they spent the remainder of their lives. She remained a passionate painter throughout her life specializing in portraits, landscapes and still-lifes. She was particularly well-known for her sensitive oil and pastel portraits of children. Adair’s greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was an avid supporter of their various athletic, musical and artistic endeavors. Adair was a member of Trinity Church, Shelburne, and Landgrove Church. There will be a memorial service in Landgrove in the spring of 2020.
