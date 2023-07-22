Adam Gee & Shandalynn Gee N. CHITTENDEN — Please join us August 5th beginning at Noon (if heavy rain, rain date is August 6, rain or shine) for the celebration of Adam and Shandalynn Gee at 128 Lead Mine Rd, N. Chittenden 05763. Follow the signs. Please bring a dish and memories to share. This will be a non-alcohol event. 802-353-4344.
