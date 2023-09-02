CARD OF THANKS CHITTENDEN — The family of Adam and Shandalynn Gee would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all of the love and support we received from family and friends. Special thanks to Naylor & Breen for their numerous generous acts of kindness. Thank you all!! Brad Gee & Maribeth and family Karen & John Brown and family
