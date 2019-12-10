Adam M. Harrison BRANDON — Adam Michael Harrison, 35, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 12, 1984, in Middlebury, the son of Michael and Melissa (Parker) Harrison. He graduated in 2002 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Harrison worked at New England Woodcraft as machine operator, CAD operator and programmer for CNC routers. He was a member of Brandon Fire Department and president of Dunmore Hose Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed yard sales, the family camp and Star Wars movies. Survivors include his wife, Kristen Harrison, whom he married Feb. 21, 2019, and two sons Booker and Shepard Harrison, all of Brandon; his sister, Jessica Harrison, parents and maternal grandmother Carol Parker, all of Brandon; a niece, two nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather. A gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made for the benefit of his sons, to Adam Harrison Memorial Fund, in care of Wendy Bizzarro, Heritage Family Credit Union, Seminary Street, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.