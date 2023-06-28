Adam Oxford Gee N. CHITTENDEN — It is with great sadness Adam has left us unexpectedly June 13th, 2023 to be in the arms of God. He was born April 9, 1981 in Skagway, Alaska to Bradford and Karen (Nelson) Gee Brown. Adam graduated from Proctor High School and completed Auto Mechanics at VO-Tech. While in high school Adam built a Dodge mud truck that was used in the movie "Radical Jack". He loved life and was well liked by many who have crossed paths with him. He was extremely gifted with many different trades. Worked with several heavy construction companies in Alaska, as well as Markowski Excavating, Inc in Vermont. He also earned certification in Polaris and Husqvarna mechanics. He was employed with Naylor & Breen for 10 years where he received his CDL certification and certification with New England Crane School. Adam's work ethics were commendable. Adam was a real outdoorsy guy. Enjoying camping, kayaking, panning for gold, 4-wheeling and fishing. But his greatest love was his daughter Isabella who he was often heard calling her "Love". Survived by his parents and stepfather John Brown, his daughter Isabella Coila May Gee, maternal grandmother Bonnie Nelson and numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his sister Shandalynn Rose Gee Bragg in 2022. At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate in Adam's memory to Bradford Gee 128 Lead Mine Rd, N. Chittenden, VT 05763 for his daughter, Bella's Trust Fund. A celebration of lives for Adam and Shandalynn will be held in early August. A notice with specific information will be put in the Rutland Herald at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.