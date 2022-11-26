Adam R. Jones PROCTOR — Adam Richard Jones died November 13, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center form heart complications. He was born September 28, 1984, in Rutland. He attended schools in Rutland and West Rutland. After school he worked in the construction trades and eventually became a painter. Adam loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He is survived by his girlfriend Sandra Shaw of Rutland and his daughter Paislee, a daughter from a previous relationship, Kaylee hope Manning, his father and stepmother Kenneth and Theresa Jones of Proctor, his mother Debra Bristol of Rutland, his siblings Kimberly S Jones, Jaycob Bristol and Chase Bristol and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life in mid-January of 2023. Details will be shared once we sort them out.
