Adelbert G. “Joe” Capen BENNINGTON — Adelbert G. “Joe” Capen, 76, a resident of Depot Street, passed away July 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
