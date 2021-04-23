Adele M. Hall RUTLAND — Adele Marie Hall passed away on April 20, 2021. She was born and lived most of her life in Rutland. Adele was an educator of many at several levels, ending her career as Dr. Hall, Rutland Middle School Technology Coordinator. Adele is survived by her brother, Gene Hall and his wife, Betsey, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two nephews, Gregory Hall and his wife, Neide, of Belmont, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey Hall of Las Vegas. She had one grandnephew, Malcolm Hall. Adele was an active member of Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. She was a vital member of both the sanctuary and bell choirs, and served for years as the choir librarian. She also participated in the Prayer Shawl Ministry. She loved many things, including needlecraft, gardening, reading, traveling, her Corgi, Sweeney, and especially, her friends. Adele Hall’s services will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont. Interment will immediately follow at the Savage-Hall plot in Fairview Cemetery, Bethel, Vermont. For those who would like to donate in her memory, suggestions are: Rutland Regional Medical Center Health Foundation; Vermont Hospice; and Vermont Corgi Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.