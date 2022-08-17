Adolph Agustus Mangler POULTNEY — Adolph Augustus Mangler passed peacefully at his home surrounded by Family and friends on Aug10, 2022. Adolph was born on June 11, 1968. He is survived by his wife, Crystal, his brother Jamie, his 2 sisters Paula and Cammie, his 4 children Christopher, Avery, Cheyenne, and Sherry. Crystal: My Darling Adolph. Our love concurred all. A life filled with memories as well as adventures with family and friends FOREVER Bonded. I shall continue the journey and adventures for us both with you in my heart and soul. PS My fish was bigger. Jamie: Thank you Big brother. For your love, guidance and support. I shall never Forget and carry the memories we shared of times fishing, going to Demolition Derbies, and More. You were not just my big bro. But also, my best friend. GOD Speed. Cammie: My Beloved Brother Adolph. You will always be in our hearts and dreams Never Ever Forgotten. I love you Cam. Services as Following - Adolph Fishing Derby Fest - August 27th In Winooski. (See Facebook ) Funeral service - Sept 3rd Sandersons Corner cemetery Fair fax, VT at 11 am-2 pm small gathering after.
