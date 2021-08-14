Adrian R. Ouellette PITTSFORD — Adrian R. Ouellette, 83, died Aug. 2, 2021, at his residence of 1046 Elm St., Pittsford, Vermont, where he resided with his companion, Bonnie Capowski. Adrian was born in Baker Lake, New Brunswick, Canada, to parents Edmund Joseph Ouellette and Emely (Beaulieu) Ouellette, one of 14 children. Growing up in Canada, Adrian was an altar boy at the Saint Thomas D’Aquin Church and enjoyed playing ice hockey and baseball. He was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, Rutland American Legion Post #31, Rutland Moose Lodge and Christ the King Church. Adrian joined into the United States Army in 1960 and served with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea during the Cold War, headquartered at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, South Korea, with artillery units supporting the 1st Cavalry Division just south of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Adrian earned the marksman qualifications for sharpshooter and marksman badges, and then transferred to the Army Reserves in 1962, receiving an honorable discharge in 1966 upon his return to Waterbury, Connecticut. Adrian was an owner and partner in the family business of Ouellette Brothers Drywall in Waterbury, Connecticut, for 36 years. Adrian was an accomplished skier and was on the ski patrol at Mount Southington and also a ski instructor at Mohawk Mountain in Connecticut for 20 years. He also was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed motorcycle rides across the country. Adrian had a passion for woodworking and lovingly shared his handiwork with family and friends. Adrian was predeceased by his siblings, Benoit Ouellette, Martin Ouellette, Leo Ouellette, Robert Ouellette, Bernadette Ouellette (Gilbert); and his wives, Karen Ouellette (Kaschel) and Elaine Santopietro. Adrian leaves behind his daughters, their husbands and his grandsons, Audra E. Ouellette, Patrick Dwyer, Devon Dwyer, Dylan Dwyer, of Westport, Connecticut, and Rhea A. Zako, Dan Zako, Alexander John Zako and (Jackson) Daniel Zako, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; his siblings, Alvine Soucy, Martine Hogan, Lorraine Hartnett, Leaune Ouellette, Jeanette Sylvester, Jeannine Torelli, Patrick Ouellette and Rene Ouellette. He was also cherished by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, 9 a.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery located in Randolph Center, with U.S. military honors. On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont, followed by a memorial Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.