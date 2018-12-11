Adrienne (Beauregard) Turgeon 4/25/1930 - 12/9/2018 WALLINGFORD - Adrienne (Beauregard) Turgeon, 88, of Wallingford, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on Dec. 9, 2018. She was born in Iberville, PQ, Canada, to Orphila and Desneiges (Dextradeur) Beauregard and lived in Sutton, PQ, Canada, where she married Misa Turgeon on June 26, 1954. They moved their family to the U.S. in 1967 and finally settled in Wallingford in 1972. A homemaker almost all of her life, she was most devoted to her family, loved and was very good at many crafts, but enjoyed gardening the most. She is survived by her children Leonie Turgeon (partner Daniel Savage), Jaques Turgeon, Desneiges Turgeon, all of Wallingford, Paul Turgeon, of Montreal, Denis Patrick (husband Kevin), of Rutland; her grandchildren Dale Turgeon (wife Tonia), of Fair Haven, Jamie Jackson (wife Michelle), of Creedmoor, NC, Lindsay Turgeon, of Chester, Noah Abney, of Bartlett, TN, and Olivia Patrick, of Rutland; her great-grandchildren Tesa Cotton (husband Nicholas), Megyn Spafford, Isaiah Turgeon, Joseph Turgeon, Calista Turgeon, Jamie Jackson Jr. and Corey Jackson; her siblings and in-laws FleurAnge Domingue, Elise Harvey (Bruno), Andre Beauregard (Carmen), Armand Turgeon, Alida Audett, Sister Leonie Turgeon, Monique Lucy, Giselle Turgeon and Rejeanne Turgeon; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Misa; her parents; a granddaughter, Christine Gould; her brothers Rosaire and Roger Beauregard. There will be no calling hours, at her request. A Mass and graveside service will be held in the spring at the family's discretion. A special thank you to Patty Thornton for her care, guidance and assistance.
