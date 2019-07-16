Adrienne Helen Taylor MIDDLEBURY — Adrienne Helen Taylor (née Kempf) died peacefully at home on July 4, 2019, in Middlebury, at the age of 85. Adrienne was born on June 29, 1934, in Staten Island, NY, to George and Elizabeth (Donovan) Kempf. She was the youngest of five children. She spent her childhood in Staten Island before moving to Michigan as a young adult to pursue a career as a flight attendant for Capital Airlines. Adrienne met her husband, Franklin N. Taylor, a pilot for the airline, and they married Sept. 19, 1960, and then lived in Ypsilanti, MI, where their three children were born. They moved to Vermont in 1970, settling first in Montpelier and then in East Montpelier for 39 years. During this time, Adrienne worked for many years at the Depot Branch of Vermont National Bank where she rose from teller to branch manager. She and her husband moved to Middlebury in 2011. Adrienne loved to read, travel, listen to Big Band music and follow the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She became an accomplished knitter after moving to Middlebury and enjoyed knitting sweaters, hats and blankets which she donated for babies and toddlers of Addison County. Adrienne is survived by her daughter, Sue Taylor, of Somersworth, NH; her son, Stephen Taylor and wife Cynthia, of Belchertown, MA; her son, Jeffrey Taylor, of Middlebury; her two grandchildren Abigail Taylor, of Washington, DC, and Nicholas Taylor, of Belchertown, MA; as well as her sister, Vivian Muller, of Florida. She was preceded in death by Franklin, her husband of 55 years; her parents; her brothers George Kempf and Joseph Kempf; and her sister, Evelyn Porter. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Doty Cemetery in East Montpelier, where Adrienne will be interred beside her husband. There are no calling hours. The Sanderson Ducharme Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com to extend condolences. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Route 7, Middlebury, VT 05753.
