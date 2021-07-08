Agatonica Remo NORTH CLARENDON — Agatonica “Onie” Remo, 91, died June 13, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Immaculate Heart of Mary, followed by celebration of life at Godnick Adult Center, both in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in the Philippines. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center of Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.