Agenor E. Tardiff Jr. RUTLAND — Agenor E. Tardiff Jr., 79, died April 16, 2020, in Rutland. He was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Rutland, the son of Mary Agnes (Derose) and Agenor E. Tardiff Sr. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Tardiff was employed as a hairstylist in Rutland for many years. He was predeceased by his wife, Judith Ann (Stanton) Tardiff, in 2018. Burial will be Wednesday, May 13, in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
