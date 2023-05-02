Agnes C. Blow PROCTOR — Agnes Catherine Blow, 78, of Proctor, died suddenly on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Middlebury on August 17, 1944, the daughter of Gene and Clara (Cyr) Many. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Agnes married Grant Blow and they raised two sons. She had been employed for several years by Proctor Coal as an office worker and later had her own house cleaning business. Cleaning was her passion, and everything needed to be in its place. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and the hummingbirds they would attract. Agnes is survived by her sons Tim Blow and his wife Ellraina of Proctor and Todd Blow of Rutland, her brothers Robert Many of Rutland and Paul Many of Middlebury, a sister Theresa and husband Emile Oullette of Virginia, grandsons Derek and wife Sarah Blow, Ryan and partner Amy Blow and Deven Blow, step grandchildren Andrew and wife Erynn Doaner and Devin Parsons, and a great granddaughter Brielle. She was predeceased by her husband, Grant, and siblings Ray and Pete Many, Helen Oullette, Mary Buchanan, and Doris Armell. Friends may call from 1-3pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A brief service will be held at 3 followed by a burial in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor.
