Agnes H. Staab POULTNEY — The funeral Mass for Agnes Helena Staab, 88, who died Thursday, May 19, 2022, was celebrated Tuesday, May 24, at St. Mary's Church in Granville, New York. The Rev. Zachariah Chichester officiated. The organist was Karen Moulder. Bearers were Christopher, Andrew, Matthew and Nichols Myers, Vincent Muttillo, Robert Gdyk and George McGarry. Burial followed in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Granville. A prayer service by Deacon Andrew Moulder was held Monday at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
