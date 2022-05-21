Agnes H. Staab POULTNEY — Agnes Helena Staab, 88, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, following a brief illness. She was born May 30, 1933, the daughter of George and Agnes (White) Staab, in West Orange, New Jersey, where she graduated from high school. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Poultney and the choir. Ms. Staab enjoyed Bible study, traveling, gardening and playing cards on Thursdays. Survivors include her longtime companion, Vincent Myers, of Wells; three children, Eileen Munn, of Forked River, New Jersey, Donald McGarry, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, George McGarry, of North Clarendon; a sister, Betty Crowley, of West Orange, New Jersey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Edward McGarry, in 1976; and a sister, Ann Uibelhoer. Calling hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon Tuesday, May 24, at St. Mary's Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., followed by burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, North Street, both in Granville, New York.
