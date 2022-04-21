Agnes M. Johnson RUTLAND — Agnes M. "Nan" Johnson, 96, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on April 15, 2022, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vermont. She was born on Sept. 30, 1925, to Jerry J. White and Catherine Trombley White. She married Harry E. Johnson on Oct. 2, 1943. They were married for 31 years until his death on Aug. 7, 1974. In addition to her husband, Agnes was predeceased by her son, Jerry Johnson; daughter, Joan Nartowicz; granddaughters, Stacy Lee Johnson and Anne Marie Nartowicz. Nan is survived by two sons, Jeffrey H. Johnson and wife Irene, of Mount Holly and Jason J. Johnson and wife Lorraine, of Rutland; nine grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Agnes loved life, going camping, fishing, bingo, Saratoga with her friend, Janet, as well as traveling with her friend, Dick. There will be no calling hours. A burial in Calvary Cemetery followed by a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
