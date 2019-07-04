Agnes M. Jones SPRINGFIELD — Agnes M. Jones, 76, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in Bellows Falls, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of James and Conchetta “Connie” (Nastro) McGee. She attended school in Queens, New York. Ms. Jones enjoyed crafts, painting, word search, cooking and baking, watching cooking and baking shows and spending time at Adult Day in Springfield. Survivors include four children Richard Jones, of Mapleton, Maine, Robert Jones, of Springfield, Carol Aiken, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Donna Cloutier, of Tasmania; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Haney, of Oklahoma; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Becker; and a brother, James McGee. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; to Springfield Area Adult Day, 266 River St., Springfield, VT 05156; or to Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.