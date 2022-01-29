Agnes McDonald ARLINGTON — Agnes McDonald passed away following a short illness Jan. 23, 2022, at Chestnut Hill of East Longmeadow Rehabilitation Center in Massachusetts. She was born Dec. 20, 1928, to Edward and Ruby (Buck) McDonald, in Glastonbury, Vermont, where her mother ran a boarding home for loggers. She lived in Arlington, Vermont, for most of her life. Her father co-owned and operated McDonald & Clark Grocery (later, Salter’s IGA) in East Arlington, Vermont until the Depression when it closed. After retirement, she moved to The Fields in Manchester where she had many friends and lived until she moved to Massachusetts in 2019 to be closer to her son, Brian and his wife, Mary, who provided loving care in her final years. She lived at Heritage Woods in Agawam, Massachusetts, and later, at The Wellington in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she made many new friends and enjoyed their many programs. She was a longtime manager of the Shaftsbury Animal Shelter, often in paper for animal care education, public relations for pet adoptions, and other news as an animal rights/care advocate. She was a deputy with Bennington County Sherriff Department and longtime member and officer with Arlington Rescue Squad. Agnes retired after a longtime career at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center as a pharmacy tech, among first pharmacy techs to be registered/certified in Vermont and also house/pet-sat for multiple families in Bennington County. She was a longtime member of Battenkill Grange, holding position of secretary/treasurer for many years and a fixture at their pancake breakfasts. She received the Award for Public Service in 2001 and award for 30 years' service in 2009 (making her a 50-year member as of 2019 when she moved to Massachusetts). She was an avid quilter, sang for years with the Sweet Adelines a cappella group and was a longtime member of the Arlington American Legion Auxiliary Post 69 in Arlington and VFW in Manchester, Vermont. She will be remembered for her kind spirit and willingness to reach out and help anyone in need. Her family will remember her for her support, love and dedication to their well-being and upbringing. She was an avid reader, quilter, loved word search puzzles and playing cards with close friends, longtime animal lover and advocate for the well-being. She is survived by her children, Nancy Kapusta, of Florida; Phillip (Deborah) Jennings, of Rincon, Georgia; Jo Ann Cowan, of Laconia, New Hampshire; Stephan (Laurie) Sallisky, of Arlington, Vermont; Victoria (John) Lombardy, of Manchester, Vermont; Donald (Phil Bluteau) Sallisky, of Albany, New York; Joseph (Sharon) Sallisky, of York, Pennsylvania; Patricia (Craig) Schmechel, of Gales Ferry, Connecticut; Brian (Mary) Sallisky, of Westfield, Massachusetts; and David (Karen) Sallisky, of Bristol, Florida, Also, by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren: Actual numbers, 22 grandchildren (18 full, two step-); 39 great-grandchildren (32 full, seven step-), and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She did not distinguish between full family and step-family. She is also survived by two nephews, Edward and Donald Granger, to whom she was especially close. She was predeceased by brothers, Robert Frashella and Edward McDonald Jr.; sisters, Phyllis (McDonald) Granger, Rose (Frashella) Stupplebeen; granddaughter Suzanne Kapusta. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Arlington Rescue Squad, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A, Arlington, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.