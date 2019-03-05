Al Barrows SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Alton "Al" Warren Barrows, 78, of South Wallingford, died Sunday morning March 3, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was born on August 26, 1940 in Williston, the son of Lawrence L. and Verna (Simonds) Barrows. Mr. Barrows married Betty Illinski on July 6, 1961. Al grew up in Morrisville and attended Peoples Academy prior to relocating to Pittsford, where he started helping his father with running auctions. He relocated to South Wallingford and then built and opened an auction house, Al's Action Barn that his wife continues to operate. In 1982 he established Al's Furniture Warehouse and then relocated the business to Clarendon in 1985. Al and Betty operated the furniture store for the next 35 years. He led an exciting life; snowmobiling, deep sea fishing and most of all being a race fan. He loved NASCAR and sponsored several Enduro Races and Demo Races. He was the member and sponsor of several racing teams including Mike Bruno and Chuck Harrimen. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty, a daughter, Laura Gregory and her husband (who became more like a son to Al) William Gregory of Clarendon; two grandsons, Michael Gregory of Rutland and William Gregory of Clarendon; a sister, Beverly Godin of Stowe; a brother, Lester Barrows of Waterbury, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Barrows, on August 7, 1970; and a brother, Roger Barrows in 2018. Friends may call on Friday March 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773.
