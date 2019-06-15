Al Barrows SOUTH WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Alton “Al” Warren Barrows, 78, of South Wallingford, who died Sunday morning March 3, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773.
