Al Barrows SOUTH WALLINGFORD - The memorial service for Alton “Al” Warren Barrows, 78 of South Wallingford who died Sunday morning March 3, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness was held 7pm Friday evening at the Aldous Funeral Home, Robert Greene officiated and played the guitar. Words of remembrance were by William Gregory and Steven Taylor. Allie Taylor was the vocalist. Burial will be at a later date in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773
