Al “Pepper” Martin POULTNEY — Al "Pepper" Martin, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov.1, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family. Al was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Pepper worked for the Lynn School System for over 32 years as a custodian and then retired as a painter/glazer. He was quite the handyman and always eager to help others. His smile and energy would light up the room. Al enjoyed sharing a meal and activities at the Young at Heart Senior Center in Poultney, Vermont, where he lived for the last 18 years, canoeing on local lakes, swimming at the Castleton University pool, and spending quality time with his family. Al is survived by his children, Cathy Martin of Westfield, Massachusetts, Joseph Martin of Lynn, Massachusetts, and Mary Burrows of Poultney, Vermont; and was the cherished “Papa” to Alex Burrows. Al was predeceased by his mother, Alta N. (Johns) Martin; and his sister, Kathleen Hamilton. The services for Al will be private. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Al’s tribute page. Any donations, in leu of flowers, should be sent to Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764.
