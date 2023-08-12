Alan Barry George PROCTOR — Alan Barry George, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Proctor, Vermont, on August 2, 2023. He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on April 2, 1942, the eldest son of Alson Button and Mary Elizabeth (Bock) George. He graduated from Lorain Senior High, attended Kent State University, and earned his law degree from Case Western Reserve University in 1968. He was a lawyer. His practice focused on public utilities, administrative and regulatory issues, mergers and acquisitions. He represented clients in rate, securities, antitrust and major construction contract cases in state and federal courts. He served on the Judicial Conduct Board, the Human Services Board, and was an original director of Vermont Legal Aid. He was a career member of the Vermont Bar Association and a Past President of the Rutland County Bar Association, generously mentoring many young lawyers over the years. Alan was a member of the Rutland Country Club. He was also a formidable competitor in the Rutland rotisserie baseball league. But he will mostly be remembered as a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). His faith that they would win another World Series in his lifetime never flagged. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah George, her husband, Michael Ellemers, her mother, Corinne Roberts Ludy, his brother David George, nieces Linda, Rachel, Alison, and nephew Andrew. He was predeceased by his brother Richard and his half-brother Kingston. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. There will be no calling hours or public services as per his wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Bar Foundation, online via https://vtbarfoundation.org, or by check to P.O. Box 1170, Montpelier, VT 05601-1170, or to the Jimmy Fund, via https://www.jimmyfund.org/gift , or by check c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For most of his life Alan made his home on a beautiful property in Pittsford, Vermont. In the summer he could be found in the garden. In late winter and early spring he would be in the sugarhouse making maple syrup. He loved Vermont but he also maintained lifelong friendships in Ohio. The family wishes to thank his dearest friend, Valerie Bandersky of Amherst, Ohio, for the affection and companionship she shared with him in recent years. He will be missed.
