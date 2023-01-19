Alan D. Decato CLARENDON — Alan D. Decato of Clarendon Vermont, formerly of Gardner Massachusetts, died unexpectedly Saturday January 14, 2023, from complications of heart disease. He was born in Gardner, MA the son of Ovide and Eileen (Morrissey) Decato on August 7, 1949. He is survived by his wife Maureen Decato. Together they had three sons, John Decato with his wife Sharon and their daughter Carmen. Aaron Decato, who predeceased his father in 2007 had two daughters, Elizabeth and Kathryn. Craig Decato with his wife Christina and their children Aislinne (deceased 2019), Justin and Alex. His siblings included Thomas Decato, Joyce Holland with her husband Michael, Kenneth Decato with his wife Christine and Janet Decato. Mr. Decato Graduated from Gardner High School in 1967. He then enlisted in The United States Air Force until being honorably discharged in 1971. He was a member of and a former Commander of The American Legion Post 87 in West Rutland. He was also a long-time member of the West Rutland Rotary. There is a Color Guard Ceremony and Celebration of Life to be held on January 28, 2023, from 12:00PM until 3:00PM at The American Legion Post 87, 871 Pleasant ST., West Rutland, Vermont 05777. Private interment will take place at a later date to be determined by family.
