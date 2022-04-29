Alan F. Cooper PAWLET — Alan Fitzgerald Cooper, 82, of Pawlet, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2022. Alan was born to Charles Cooper and Laura Fitzgerald on Dec. 31, 1939, in Cambridge, New York. Alan grew up and lived his life on the family farm. Alan farmed for 21 years before driving sawdust truck for Nate and Levine Smith until he retired Alan spent many hours feeding and watching his birds and enjoying the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren He is survived by his wife, Edna (Pratt), of 62 years; a son, Alan "Buddy" and wife Lynn Cooper, of Pawlet; a daughter, Eileen and husband Mark Tessier, of Wallingford, and their children, Jacob and Nick; a daughter, Alane and husband Leon Clark Jr., of Pawlet, and their children, Amanda, Alison and Alicia; a daughter, Sue and husband John Burke, of Wells, and their children, Emily, Natalie and Samantha; and a son, Clifton and wife Crystal, of Wells, and their children, Robert and Courtney. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Clifford, and sisters, Mildred Long and Alice Cooper. A graveside committal service and burial will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville, New York. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.