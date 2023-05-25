Alan G. Ridlon Sr SHREWSBURY — Alan G. Ridlon, Sr. of Shrewsbury passed away on May 1, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 6, 1937 in Rutland to the late Edgar and Edna (Bussino) Ridlon Sr. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1956. He was a Charter member of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Charter member and the fire chief for 20 years of the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department. Other hats that he wore during his lifetime were farmer at the Alfrecha Farm in North Clarendon, owner of Al Ridlon Builder, Sugar maker, Leader of Camp TRAF, President of Vermont State Firefighters Association, Superintendent of the Cattle and Farm Museum, Superintendent and Treasurer of the Vermont State Fair. Member of Mount Moriah F&AM #96 of East Wallingford, a member of the Vermont Builders Association. Past President of Shrewsbury Historical Society and Captain of the Shrewsbury Bocce Team at the Italian American Club. To describe Al as a hard worker is an understatement. He epitomized the spirit of a hardworking, giving Vermonter. Al will be remembered for his dedication to his communities and unwavering commitment to helping others. Al’s family always came first. He was devoted to his wife Ann with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. He was not only a father, but a friend to his son Alan Jr. (Kimberly) of Cuttingsville. He was proud to be “grandpa” to Josh Ridlon (Amy) of Proctor, Emelie Ridlon Taylor (Mike) of Cuttingsville. The brightest stars in his life were his great-grandchildren Liam, Evan, Gracyn and Maggie May. Al is also survived by a brother, John (Peggy) Ridlon of California; a sister, Barbara Reilly of Florida and sisters-in-law, Jean Murray of Clarendon and Nancy Ridlon of West Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Edgar Ridlon Jr.; brothers-in-law Phil Pinkowski Jr., Jim Reilly and David Murray and his beloved companions, Skunker and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Barry Griffith, 68 Griffith Rd, Shrewsbury, VT 05738; Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 168, No. Clarendon, VT 05759 or Shrewsbury Historical Society, c/o Catherine Carrara, 2544 Northam Rd, Shrewsbury, VT 05738. A gathering will take place on Friday, June 2nd from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Station, Town Hill Road in Cuttingsville. A private burial will be held at the East Clarendon Cemetery. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
