Alan J. Cox FAIRFAX — Alan J. Cox, 71, passed away September 12, 2023 at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT with his loving family by his side. Alan was born November 9, 1951 in Rutland, VT to Walter Cox, Sr. and Gladys Matt Cox. Alan attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School K-8 and then Rutland High School 9-12 in Rutland, graduating in the class of 1970. He received an Associate in Science Degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida in May of 1973. Alan married the love of his life, Leslie B. Gibbs, on August 18th, 1973 at Saint Anthony’s Church in White River Jct, VT. Alan and Leslie made Rutland, VT their home where they raised their two daughters and started a business together. Alan spent his adult life working in the industrial gases, safety equipment and welding supply industry; starting with Oxygen Welding Supply and ending it with his labor of love, VT Welding Supply Company, Inc. They spent over 40 joyful years there before retiring and moving to Mesquite Nevada; returning to Vermont in August of 2022. Alan was most proud of his two daughters and their accomplishments. Alan was an avid sports enthusiast throughout his life, playing football, basketball and baseball during his childhood and high school career and participating in numerous sports leagues as an adult. Alan leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Leslie G. Cox of Fairfax, VT, daughter Lisa A. Cox of Albany NY and daughter Karen and her husband Andrew Norris and grandchildren Lucas and Rya of Fairfax, VT. He is also survived by his sister June Cox Looney of Rutland, VT, brothers-in-law, Lester B. Gibbs of Hanover, NH and Paul Roy Jr of Felton, DE and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys Cox, his brother Walter “Butch” Cox Jr., his sister Lena Cox Roy and his brother-in-law Joe Don Looney. Per Alan’s wishes there will be no services held. Memorial contributions in honor of Alan can be made to any organization of your choice. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
