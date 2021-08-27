Alan L. Liguori MENDON —Alan L. Liguori, 55, died Aug. 17, 2021, at his home. He was born March 13, 1966, in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of Louis and Ingrid K. (Ronsh) Liguori. He was self-employed as a builder for many years. Mr. Liguori enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to rock music. Survivors include his wife, Bella Liguori, of Mendon; his mother, of Lavallette, New Jersey; two sons, Bronson and Cody Liguori, both of Mendon; and a brother, Mike Liguori. He was predeceased by his father. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
