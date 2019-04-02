Alan Nichols West NEW LONDON, N.H. — Alan Nichols West died on March 29, 2019, at the age of 68. He was born on March 3, 1951, in Rutland, VT, to Christina and Paul West. A true Vermonter, Alan grew up in Wallingford with his favorite hiking companion, Suzie the mutt. He was valedictorian of his graduating class, captain of the basketball, baseball and soccer teams, and the lead singer/bassist for his band “Fat Dog.” He graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1972 with a degree in Mathematics and immediately put it to use laying railroad ties in rural Vermont. He went on to obtain a PhD in Psychology from the University of Maine in 1983. Alan married Priscilla Adams in 1987 and the same year, moved to New London, where they raised two children, three cats and one dog. He spent 17 years working as a clinical psychologist for the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, VT, before transitioning to a career in research and statistical analysis, focusing on rural veterans’ health. He published countless papers, both for work and for fun. With his friends, Kathy Moore and Colin Martindale, he published extensively in the field of empirical aesthetics. In his free time, he read voraciously, and was a true expert in the field of Roman and biblical history. When not reading, he could be found working through endless cryptic puzzles, the harder the better. Alan was known for his sense of humor and wry wit, fantastic singing voice and encyclopedic knowledge of pretty much everything. He was an incredibly hard worker - a faithful servant to both his family and his work. During the holidays, Alan would make his famous Buttercrunch and Fondant for coworkers, family and friends. He was the life of every New Year's Eve party despite being frustratingly good at Trivial Pursuit. Alan’s children remember him for his almost endless patience teaching them math late into the night (despite tears and complaining), his original songs (“Whiny Boy and Pouty Girl,” “Elsie the Cow,” “Esmerelda Poopy-Doopy”), nightly bedtime stories in the hallway, family game nights in Maine, and embarrassingly loud singing on the ski lift. He spent many years coaching Brendan and his friends in soccer, baseball and basketball, and attending Abby’s numerous singing and dance performances. From Alan, his family learned how to read, write and think critically. But most importantly, they learned from him how to learn. His favorite place on earth was his cottage on Pemaquid Beach where his family spent many happy days building sandcastles, catching crabs, kayaking and getting “lost” down private driveways of oceanfront houses. The last few years of his life were a challenge, but he was inspiring in his ability to persevere, his wife, Priscilla, by his side throughout every moment. Alan was predeceased by his parents Christina and Paul, of Wallingford, VT; and his beloved cat, Tiger West, of New London. He is survived by his loving family: wife of 31 years, Priscilla; his two children Abby and Brendan; and his brother, Gary West, of Cambridge, MA. A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main St., New London, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alan’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Pemaquid Watershed Association online at www.pemaquidwatershed.org/get-involved/donate/ orPemaquid Watershed Association, 584 Main St., P.O. Box 552, Damariscotta, ME 04543. To sign an online guestbook, please visitwww.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
